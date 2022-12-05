After last year being such a success, the team at the station have decided to continue with their Christmas tradition and keep the children happy with their annual tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which will take place on December 16 and 17, will see the tour of Portchester South begin on Friday at 10am where Santa will spend some of his time at the precinct, before heading off at 4.30pm to the Castle Carpark for a meet and greet with Santa, where he will then set off at 5.30pm, ready for his second day of festive fun.

Portchester firefighters take out illuminated vintage engine to raise cash for Fire Fighters Charity Pictured: Portchester firefighters with the illuminated vintage engine, their mascot and Santa at Portchester fire station on Friday 17th December 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day two will see him touring around north Portchester where he will start at the precinct at 4.30pm for children to meet him before he takes off again to head to JCT off the Crossway and the Station Road at approximately 5.30pm.

The Portchester Fire Station will be posting live updates for people to track so that whether it is raining or dry, people will not be left waiting around too long before they get to see Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad