Portchester Fire Station announces Santa's annual Christmas tour
CHRISTMAS is coming to Portchester as they announce their plans for their highly anticipated Santa tour.
Portchester Fire Station has announced that they will be welcoming Santa back for another year as they put on their annual Christmas tour.
After last year being such a success, the team at the station have decided to continue with their Christmas tradition and keep the children happy with their annual tour.
The event, which will take place on December 16 and 17, will see the tour of Portchester South begin on Friday at 10am where Santa will spend some of his time at the precinct, before heading off at 4.30pm to the Castle Carpark for a meet and greet with Santa, where he will then set off at 5.30pm, ready for his second day of festive fun.
The Seahorse Coffee Bar will be open to ensure that people can stay warm with a hot chocolate and treats for the family.
Day two will see him touring around north Portchester where he will start at the precinct at 4.30pm for children to meet him before he takes off again to head to JCT off the Crossway and the Station Road at approximately 5.30pm.
The Portchester Fire Station will be posting live updates for people to track so that whether it is raining or dry, people will not be left waiting around too long before they get to see Santa.
The fire station has the complete routes that Santa will take on his adventure, and they can be seen on their Facebook page.