Gosport man walks more than 400 miles in 18 days during gruelling challenge

On 20 September, Tony Bennett and his partner Cherry Pirie, both 63, started their epic challenge of walking 411 miles from Ashington, Northumberland, to Gosport Ferry, in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Their aim was to raise funds and awareness for a “fantastic charity” which only receives three per cent of the UK cancer research budget. The couple know people affected by the illness and raised £2,657.79.

Tony Bennett and his partner Cherry Pirie after completing their walking challenge in Gosport. Pic: supplied

Stretching over 18 days they travelled three ultra marathon distances, with many of the other days just shy of a marathon. The couple conquered difficult terrains with unexpected detours and even got up close and personal with some cows and horses.

Tony’s daughter Natalie said: “Some days were easier than others, but they pushed through even when injuries struck and they managed to achieve their challenge. As they travelled down the country, they met faces old and new. People cheered, tooted car horns and they even got a toot from a train as they walked on by.

“Many also kindly donated to the cause, even a young lad who gave his own pocket money. Others simply offered a nice cup of tea or some encouragement to keep them going along their journey.

“The reception from hotels, friends and family who supported with overnight stays and bag drops was amazing and very much appreciated by them both.”

On their final day of the walk, they travelled from Fareham to Lee-on-the-Solent and decided they had not done enough walking, so joined in with the Park Run as well.

Natalie added: “Once done their final stop was in sight and they headed towards Gosport Ferry. They were joined for the last stretch by Tony's brother Mike Bennett who helped keep them going right up until the very end.

“They finally arrived at the Ferry Gardens just before midday on Saturday and were greeted by many friends and family who cheered them across the finish line. What an incredible achievement.

“Not only did they conquer their challenge but they also smashed their fundraising target of £1,000. Currently this now stands at £2657.79 and people are continuing to donate every day. Thank you to everyone for helping along their journey.”