Kent Police has issued an update regarding the Gosport War Memorial Hospital investigation which has been looking into the deaths of hundreds of patients.

Three further suspects are to be questioned under caution in relation to the deaths of hundreds of patients at scandal-hit Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

The force previously said that 19 suspects had been identified to be interviewed for alleged health and safety offences but this number had now risen to 22.

Deputy Chief Constable Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta said: "The independent investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital is one of the largest and most complex of its nature in the history of UK policing. Our team consists of serving and retired detectives who have so far assessed more than three million pages of documents including the medical records of over 750 patients, and taken witness statements from more than 1,150 individual family members.

"The families have since been updated that among the suspects identified by Operation Magenta are a number who are due to be interviewed under caution in relation to alleged health and safety offences.

“The families of those who died at the hospital were informed at the start of the investigation that the full range of criminal offences would be considered, including homicide and any that may have been committed under the Health and Safety at Work Act. The families have since been updated that among the suspects identified by Operation Magenta are a number who are due to be interviewed under caution in relation to alleged health and safety offences.”

Gladys Richard’s family raised concerns that they believed she had been unlawfully killed through the administration of medicine, which sparked one of the biggest hospital scandals in the country.

Over the next few years, more and more families began stepping forward after a loved one had died whilst in the care of the hospital. There have since been numerous police and health investigations, reviews and inquiries – including a General Medical Council inquiry and multiple inquests into deaths at the hospital.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary initially led the investigation but Kent Police took over and they have confirmed that a number of suspects are being ‘interviewed under caution’.

It also said that it ‘is difficult to accept that the practice of almost routine use of opiates before death, dating from 1988 or earlier, merely represents clinical practice in advance of practice elsewhere’.Neil Jerome added: “The investigation is ongoing and continues to make good progress. Whilst we have never provided anyone with an estimate of how long our enquiries will last, family members and the general public can be confident we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into what happened at Gosport.”