In 2018, the Gosport Independent Panel report concluded that the lives of more than 450 people were shortened because of the routine practice of prescribing and administering opioids until the year 2000, and that probably at least another 200 patients were similarly affected. But now Inquests will take place to look into the deaths of Arthur Denis Brian Cunningham, Gladys Mabel Richards and Robert Wilson who all died at the hospital in 1998.

It comes after The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, which is managing the investigation codenamed Operation Magenta, said earlier this year it is reviewing the records of more than 750 patients and has identified 19 suspects to be interviewed.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Inquests were originally held into Gladys’ death in April 2013 and into Brian and Robert’s death in March and April 2009 but following the publication of the Gosport Independent Panel report in 2018 the families of Arthur, Gladys and Robert felt that fresh inquests were needed to examine the evidence uncovered in the report. The High Court has agreed with the families today, quashing the previous inquests.In 2018 the Gosport Independent Panel report concluded that the lives of more than 450 people had been shortened because of the routine practice of prescribing and administering opioids until the year 2000, and that probably at least another 200 patients were similarly affected. The three families, who are represented by partner Emma Jones of law firm Leigh Day, applied to the Attorney General in 2020.Ms Jones is also representing the families of six other people who died at the Gosport hospital, who have been successful in securing inquests into their deaths. These deaths had never been examined by a coroner previously.

Following the confirmation by the court today of the three fresh inquests, it is expected that the next steps will be that these inquests are assigned to a senior coroner who has had no prior involvement in these matters.Emma Jones said: ‘We are pleased that these three fresh inquests have now been confirmed and the court has agreed with the families that the initial inquests were inadequate and that new inquests are needed to examine all the evidence that has since come to light about the use of opioids at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1987 and 2001.

‘We are representing the families of nine people whose deaths will be freshly examined by a coroner to try to find answers about what went wrong at the hospital. But we know there are many more deaths that have not been properly examined and the families we represent remain determined that a Hillsborough-style public inquiry should be opened into all the deaths linked to opioid misuse at Gosport Hospital, which I believe is one of the biggest NHS scandals of our time.’

Arthur Denis Brian Cunningham died aged 79, five days after he was admitted to Gosport War Memorial Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for a sacral sore.

Robert Wilson, a former Petty Officer in the Royal Navy, died in 1998 at 74 after being admitted to the hospital with a broken shoulder. His medication was changed during his time at the hospital.

Gillian MacKenzie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Gillian MacKenzie holds a photo of her mother Gladys Richards, who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, outside Portsmouth Cathedral after the disclosure of the Gosport Independent Panel's report in 2018