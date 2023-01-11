Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Gosport.

The Home Office is planning to reopen the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre (IRC), off Dolphin Way, with the intention of redeveloping the site and opening a new 600-bed IRC for by late 2023 at the earliest.

The centre in Gosport is set to house foreign national offenders and failed asylum seekers.

Now an event will be give residents an opportunity for them to speak with the Home Office team working on this project and find out more about the plans.

Miss Dinenage said: ‘Many residents have been in touch with me regarding the plans to reopen Haslar IRC and I hope this event will be a good opportunity to discuss any concerns, questions or suggestions directly with the relevant Home Office officials.’