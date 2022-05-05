Gosport non-profit aviation group members honour the memory of Falklands

Members of the Daedalus Aviation and Heritage Group, a non-profit organisation based in Gosport, were treated to a presentation by one of its own members, Squadron Leader Joe Marsden, on ‘Life After the Conflict in the Falklands.’

The talk was just one of the many held by the group featuring a range of guest speakers for members of the organisation, the proceeds of which contribute towards the to preservation of aviation heritage in Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham.

Joe’s talk explained what life was like in the 40 years since the conflict and during the tenth anniversary of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squadron Leader Joe Marsden with Terry Coombes, Chair of Daedalus Aviation and Heritage Group.

During the three hour talk Joe was taken 2,000 ft up Byron Heights on West Falkland as the Senior Operations Officer, then Commanding Officer and Master Controller at the Air Defence Control and Reporting Centre on the summit of Mount Kent in East Falkland, and finally Air Defence Commander at Mount Pleasant.

The talk detailed changes to the military garrison and how equipment evolved to cover the threat over the years, explaining to listeners the affect this had on the life of Islanders.

The Falklands are 8,000 miles from the UK but, as a British Overseas Territory, they are covered by British Forces for defence.

Chair of the aviation group, Terry Coombes, said: ‘Joe brought us up to date on the air defence progression in the Falklands from Harrier to the Phantom, then the Tornado and today replaced by the Typhoon and showed us some dramatic aerial footage.

The support aircraft included the Hercules and the VC10 now replaced by the A400 and the Voyager.’

The talk covered many topics and shared some positive insights on how the conflict has brought the benefits of tourism to the islands and a population growth of around 2,000 at the time of the 1982 conflict, to 3,500 today.

The group aims to help continue research and preservation of artefacts, while supporting both Boroughs with aviation displays.

The group holds meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm, at the Royal Naval Association, in Gosport.