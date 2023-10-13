Gosport physiotherapist aims to bring first ever skatepark to Sierra Leone with his charity BoardersNotBorders

Cameron Duncan (right) a physiotherapist at Gosport War Memorial Hospital has set up a charity called BoardersNotBorders (BNB) and is fundraising to create Sierra Leone's first ever skatepark

Cameron Duncan is the co-founder of BoardersNotBorders (BNB), a charity that uses the power of skateboarding to improve disadvantaged communities, including providing youth outreach, education programs, and dedicated social advocacy initiatives.

Alongside helping patients, Cameron is raising money to support the community of Makomp in Sierra Leone by building a safe and social skateboarding culture and educational centre for residents.

Cameron originally travelled to Sierra Leone on a university research project with a local NGO, The Cotton Tree Foundation Trust. Bringing his passion for skateboarding he taught some of the locals, receiving an enthusiastic response.

Cameron said: “Having been involved in social skate projects in Ghana previously I decided to take skateboards with me in case I found anyone interested to teach on the side. The community was very enthusiastic about this brand new activity, and I realised the wider potential skateboarding could have for this community.”

With a skatepark at its centre, the project will also include community facilities, workshops regarding Female Genital Mutilation, a space for music events and a solar lit study area for children to use after school when there is no light at home.

Cameron said: “Our goal is to create a multipurpose community centre, starting with a skatepark, to provide a safe space for people to engage in activities previously inaccessible to them, as well as generate interest in this area of Sierra Leone, boosting tourism which could have a real impact in supporting the community.”

Many studies have shown the positive impact skateboarding has on both mental and physical health and it can help children and young people feel a sense of achievement when learning and progressing their skills.

“Skateboarding is an activity that transcends the sport alone, there are a multitude of physical, mental, social and developmental benefits,” added Cameron.

Cameron is currently employed by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust as a community ward physiotherapist, predominantly working with elderly rehabilitation. He will be leaving the NHS early November and flying to Sierra Leone to complete phase one of the project. Cameron and The Cotton Tree Foundation are seeking £5,000 for the project..