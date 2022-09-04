Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards. Picture: University of Portsmouth

Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.

Professor Milne has supported students throughout a range of challenges, including securing funding to support a student who required brain surgery, with the academic herself supporting students even after she suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2013.

Known as ‘Grandma Prof’ to her students, Professor Milne’s mantra is ‘a research student is for life and not for Christmas’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Milne said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled, this is such an honour, not only for me personally and the university, but also for the many students I have had the pleasure in being part of their research journey.’