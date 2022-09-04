University of Portsmouth academic nicknamed 'Grandma Prof' shortlisted for prestigious Times Higher Education Award
A PRESTIGIOUS education award could be in the hands of University of Portsmouth academic as she finds herself in the finals for the accolade.
Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.
Professor Milne has supported students throughout a range of challenges, including securing funding to support a student who required brain surgery, with the academic herself supporting students even after she suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2013.
Known as ‘Grandma Prof’ to her students, Professor Milne’s mantra is ‘a research student is for life and not for Christmas’.
Professor Milne said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled, this is such an honour, not only for me personally and the university, but also for the many students I have had the pleasure in being part of their research journey.’
This year’s awards will again be presented at the Hilton London Metropole on the evening of 17 November.