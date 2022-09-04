News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

University of Portsmouth academic nicknamed 'Grandma Prof' shortlisted for prestigious Times Higher Education Award

A PRESTIGIOUS education award could be in the hands of University of Portsmouth academic as she finds herself in the finals for the accolade.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:25 pm
Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards. Picture: University of Portsmouth
Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards. Picture: University of Portsmouth

Becky Milne, a professor of forensic psychology, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year category at this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Awards.

Professor Milne has supported students throughout a range of challenges, including securing funding to support a student who required brain surgery, with the academic herself supporting students even after she suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2013.

Read More

Read More
School uniform rules helping parents weather cost of living crisis must be enfor...

Known as ‘Grandma Prof’ to her students, Professor Milne’s mantra is ‘a research student is for life and not for Christmas’.

Most Popular

Professor Milne said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled, this is such an honour, not only for me personally and the university, but also for the many students I have had the pleasure in being part of their research journey.’

This year’s awards will again be presented at the Hilton London Metropole on the evening of 17 November.

University of Portsmouth