Gosport police interview man, 57, under caution after man pulled from his home and assaulted
POLICE have interviewed a 57-year-old man under caution after a a man was pulled from his address and punched several times in Gosport.
Between 12pm and 1pm on Thursday, October 27, a man in his 50s was driving in Samson Close before stopping as a woman with an unleashed dog stepped into the road.
After the man parked up, the woman approached his vehicle and verbally abused him.
When the victim had returned to his house approximately 10 minutes later, a man turned up at his address and knocked on the door.
The victim was subsequently pulled out of his address by the man and punched multiple times.
He suffered injuries to his head, including grazes and a black eye.
A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said that officers have spoken to a 57-year-old man.
The representative said: ‘A 57-year-old man has been interviewed under caution for the suspected offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.’
Police enquiries remain ongoing.