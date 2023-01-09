Police have released CCTV footage of two people who may have witnessed the stabbing.

Officers were called at around 4.45pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in Clydebank Road.

A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth was stabbed in the back and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

The attacker, who was wearing dark clothing, then fled the scene on a white scooter in the direction of Kingston Road, where he narrowly avoided a collision with a red car.

A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth has now been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following initial inquiries, police are now releasing an image of two potential witnesses officers would like to speak to.

Detective Constable Steph Harrison from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you know who the people in this picture are, please get in touch or ask them to contact us.

‘We would also like to speak to the driver of the red car, as well as any other witnesses who were in the area at the time and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.’

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 and give the reference number 44230009750.