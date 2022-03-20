Gosport police take on unusual job using 'unorthodox' methods to rescue two seagulls stuck behind their office

The team resorted to ‘unorthodox’ methods to catch the birds after they found them trapped in a courtyard area.

In a post on social media: ‘As we often say, our job is different every single day. We never quite know what to expect, as was further proved this morning. This was what greeted us when we came into work.

‘The two seagulls were stuck in the courtyard area between our offices and the council offices.

‘Cue a rescue operation involving some very brave central officers, some slightly less brave central officers who simply remained at a safe distance while watching on, taking photos and making less than helpful comments, a rather large kitchen knife (used to cut through the netting) and some fairly unorthodox bird-catching techniques.

‘We are very pleased to report a positive outcome for both the gulls and officers.’

