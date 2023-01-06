Gosport police thank public for helping chasing undocumented scrambler-style motorbike

On Wednesday, Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team in the Forton Road area seized the scrambler-style motorbike without MOT, tax, or insurance documents.

A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The bike, which was seized in Forton Road, had no MOT, Tax or insurance, but members of the public had seen it being ridden in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thank you to some other members of the public for their assistance in trying to catch up with the male rider.’

Hampshire Police have seized a scrambler-style bike.

Last year saw Gosport police launched a crack-down on the illegal use of dirt bikes and scrambler bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad