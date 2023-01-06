News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gosport police thank public for helping chasing undocumented scrambler-style motorbike

POLICE in Gosport have seized a motorbike without legal documentation, with officers thanking the public for their help in pursuing the bike’s rider.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team in the Forton Road area seized the scrambler-style motorbike without MOT, tax, or insurance documents.

A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The bike, which was seized in Forton Road, had no MOT, Tax or insurance, but members of the public had seen it being ridden in the area.

Hide Ad

‘Thank you to some other members of the public for their assistance in trying to catch up with the male rider.’

Hampshire Police have seized a scrambler-style bike.
Most Popular
Read More
Priest from Gosport struck off for five years for 'inappropriate' relationship w...

Last year saw Gosport police launched a crack-down on the illegal use of dirt bikes and scrambler bikes.

Hide Ad
Hampshire police have thanked the public for helping with the bike seizure.