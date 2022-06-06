Pupils from The Gosport and Fareham Trust and St John's Arts brought to life an impressive Irish wolfhound and a snake.

These were carried during the Jubilee parade on Sunday.

Gosport students perform in front of The Queen at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant by carrying wolfhound and snake. Picture: Tom Barnes.

Eleanor Hawkridge, the Community Arts Leader at the GFM and St John's, said students were rehearsing for several weeks, and were eager to represent Gosport during their big moment.

‘The students did an outstanding job,’ she added.

‘The costume was heavy and unwieldy but they pulled off the whole display, which took over 2 hours from start to finish, with excellent teamwork, supporting each other when arms were tired, with a great attitude and smiles on their faces.’

Students were commended during the BBC broadcast for their efforts.

Both schools worked with design company Shademakers to create the models.

At the close of the pageant, the Queen made a brief appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

She thanked the nation, and in a statement, said she was ‘humbled and touched’ to see so many people take to the streets celebrating her accomplishment.

Her Majesty is the first British monarch to reach 70 years of rule.

Gosport residents celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in style, especially those on Selsey Avenue.

Residents accidently ordered 4.5km of bunting, but their street was awash in red, white and blue.

Ms Hawkridge said the pupils honoured the town by their pageant contribution.

She said: ‘They represented Gosport superbly and should be very proud of what they accomplished.