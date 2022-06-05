But the decimal point slip meant that Selsey Avenue was a sight to behold, throwing a street party like never before that included The Mayor of Gosport Jamie Hutchison, who opened the event, a town crier, a pearly king and queen, and a crown competition for children.

The bunting lit up the Elson road and dazzled as the sun came out from the clouds as people sang, danced and socialised on a merry occasion that will live long in the memory of those gathered.

The bunting flies for the street party at Selsey Avenue in Gosport Picture: Mike Cooter

Organisers Linda and Del Ince were thrilled to finally put on the showpiece event after months of planning and help from those down the tight-knit street.

People toasted the Queen and powered out the national anthem and Land of Hope and Glory.

Linda, 67, said: ‘It’s been great. Everyone’s been really supportive, it’s really brought everyone together. We’re enjoying the emotion and atmosphere.’

Musician Del, 69, who was performing songs throughout the day, said: ‘We’ve got a real community spirit in our road - we’re very lucky where we live.

Selsey Avenue Picture: Mike Cooter (040622)

‘The Queen is unbelievable. She has done a sterling job.’

Tributes were paid to Jordan Moxham, who spent hours climbing up ladders putting up bunting on houses, and Jerry Henwood, who got the bunting for the occasion.

Jerry joked about the order before adding: ‘It’s been a monumentally good effort from everyone.

‘We have the best road in Gosport.’

A toast for the hosts, the organisers of the Selsey Avenue jubilee street party Linda Ince, 67, and Del Ince, 69 Picture: Mike Cooter (040622)

Tony Jessop, a resident who is also a councillor in the Grange and Alver Valley wards, said: ‘The community has been brought together which has been enjoyable to see. We’ve had people driving down here taking pictures of the street.

‘We’ve had more visitors here than ever before. It’s the biggest street party in Gosport.

‘We’re really grateful to Del and Linda for organising it and to Jordan and Jerry for their help too.’

Pearly Queen Christine Chapman, 78, with husband Malcolm Chapman, 82, at the Selsey Avenue jubilee street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (040622)

Pearly king and queen Christine and Malcolm Chapman, 78 and 82 years of age respectively, said: ‘We enjoy getting dressed up for big occasions.