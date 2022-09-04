Gosport Steampunk Society parades through Gosport to promote upcoming 'huge' festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than a dozen members of the Gosport Steampunk Society – which celebrates Victorian science fiction and its associated genres – gathered at the Diving Museum on Sunday for their parade to promote the group’s upcoming Gosport Steampunk Festival.

Society founder Stuart Markham is hoping the group’s second festival will build on the success of its first, which attracted more than 1,000 people in 2019.

Founded in 2016 with four members, the group now attracts more than 60 at its monthly meetings at the The Fighting Cocks pub in Clayhall Road.

Punks on Parade: members of the Gosport Steampunk Society during their promenade along Stokes Bay. Picture: Mike Cooter (040922)

Stuart, who works as a facilities manager for a group of nursing homes, said: ‘It’s grown and grown. People like to dress up and people can make whatever they want. It’s fairly accessible – a lot of our stuff you can get from charity shops.

‘When people see us parading, 90 per cent of people smile – which is why we do it.

‘Everyone else keeps a straight face and pretends they haven’t noticed us.’

Charlie Sherwood, aged 11, helps to advertise the forthcoming Steampunk Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (040922)

Stuart’s partner Heather, wearing a Victorian-style frock and a top hat with goggles, added: ‘When we started this, I never thought it would be this popular.’

The pair founded the group after realising the nearest similar organised fanbase was in Southampton.

Stuart said: ‘At the festival, we had people from all across the country come down.

‘2019 was our first year, so we have learned a few lessons. We have more music during the daytime, and we have made more arrangements for food.’

The Gosport Steampunk Festival will be held at The Alverbank Hotel from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, September 17.

Entry is free for the daytime events, while tickets for the evening’s entertainment start at £24.

Performances will include musical acts Alice Strange and Victor and the Bully, as well strong-man Sir Leopold Aleksander, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.