Gosport summer festival combines live music with a dog show and car rally

The Gosportarians, a group that organises events and community outreach projects across Gosport, is hosting a summer festival in Walpole Park on this coming Saturday, July 23.
Starting from 10am with the mayor of Gosport and Caroline Dinenage MP opening the event, the festival will see.
Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘This is a combined dog show, car rally and music stage in the heart of Gosport – all in aid of prostate cancer for men and breast cancer for women.
‘We recently held a prostate testing day for men and had 400 men tested.’
The dog show has 18 rosettes up for grabs, including prizes for best re-home, waggiest tail and the dog that looks the most like their owner.
Alongside the car rally there will be go-karts for youngsters, plus bouncy castles and a free music stage.