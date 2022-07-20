Gosport summer festival combines live music with a dog show and car rally

The Gosportarians, a group that organises events and community outreach projects across Gosport, is hosting a summer festival in Walpole Park on this coming Saturday, July 23.

Starting from 10am with the mayor of Gosport and Caroline Dinenage MP opening the event, the festival will see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the 2019 summer festival, the Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training (L-R) Orla Waugh with Daisy, Kim Walkley with Nessy and Juliet Andrews with Fudge. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘This is a combined dog show, car rally and music stage in the heart of Gosport – all in aid of prostate cancer for men and breast cancer for women.

‘We recently held a prostate testing day for men and had 400 men tested.’

The dog show has 18 rosettes up for grabs, including prizes for best re-home, waggiest tail and the dog that looks the most like their owner.