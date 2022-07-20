Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the race to be Conservative Party leader and next prime minister

THE MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, has been knocked out of the race to become the next prime minister in the Conservative Party leadership contest, as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss move forward.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:09 pm
Penny Mordaunt speaking in 2019.
In the final round of voting by Tory MPs, Penny Mordaunt received 105 votes, former chancellor Rishi Sunak secured 137 and foreign secretary Liz Truss gained 113, with the top two now facing a ballot of party members to decide the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

Members will have until Friday, September 2 to cast their vote.

The winner will be announced at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5.

