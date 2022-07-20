In the final round of voting by Tory MPs, Penny Mordaunt received 105 votes, former chancellor Rishi Sunak secured 137 and foreign secretary Liz Truss gained 113, with the top two now facing a ballot of party members to decide the next Conservative leader and prime minister.
Members will have until Friday, September 2 to cast their vote.
The winner will be announced at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5.