A Gosport teacher whose passion was “infectious” and who “changed lives” has tragically passed away.

Bridgemary School, Gosport.

Bridgemary School, in Wych Lane, announced the sad news that Kirsty Wicken passed away over the weekend of July 13/14.

Kirsty was the special educational needs/disabilities coordinator (Sendco) and teacher of child development. Headteacher Tom Garfield said support is being offered to help devastated students.

A social media post from the secondary school said: “I am writing to share some difficult news with you. Tragically, Kirsty Wicken our Sendco and teacher of child development passed away.

“In her role as Sendco working directly with our young people with special educational needs, Kirsty made a huge impact on our community and touched the lives of many young people and their families. Her dedication to the best interests of the students in her care means that so many of them are now able to engage positively in their education. Her work has quite literally changed lives.

“I know that for many of our young people, this is going to be difficult information to deal with. I wanted to give you the news before formally telling the students so that you can help them through this difficult time. We will be making arrangements to help support those students who need it over the coming days.

“As well as her impact on the young people, Kirsty was a valued friend and colleague to all of the Bridgemary staff. Her passion for the needs of young people was infectious. She will be greatly missed by us all. I am sure that you will join me in thinking of her family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A subsequent post said: “As the end of the term approaches, I want to acknowledge that the recent unfortunate news has impacted some of our current students and may continue to do so during the holidays. I am also aware that some of our former students have been affected by the news.”

The post added: “I am very appreciative of the many messages of support that we have had from our community.”

Support services include: Winston’s Wish: www.winstonswish.org Support information and guidance for bereaved children, young people and those caring for bereaved families.

Cruse Bereavement Care: https://www.cruse.org.uk/ Support for anyone who has been bereaved.

Childhood Bereavement Network: www.childhoodbereavementnetwork.org.uk

Hope Again: http://hopeagain.org.uk/ A website for young people who have been bereaved.