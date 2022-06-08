The Gosport Volunteer awards, which took place at The Alverbank Hotel in Gosport, Hants, on June 1, celebrated local volunteers that dedicate their time to supporting the local community.

Over 120 people attended the Gosport Volunteer Awards to celebrate and honour the achievements of local volunteers who regularly devote their time to improve the lives of the local and most vulnerable people within the Borough of Gosport.

The much-anticipated event was organised by local charity, Gosport Voluntary Action, and the financial backing came from Gosport Borough Council.

Sally Thomas, Gosport Voluntary Action Befriender and C-19 Crisis Response Volunteer, with The Worshipful Mayor of Gosport, Cllr. Jamie Hutchison.

Kay Hallsworth, GVA CEO, said: ‘I would like to thank each and every person who took the time to recognise their volunteers for these awards. In times when everyone is struggling financially, it is important that we find ways to recognise and reward people for what they do, and this is a simple way for organisations to do so.’

There were 110 people, representing 24 organisations, in attendance at the event to receive their award for one, five, ten or 20 years of service to the community. Some of the winners of the award opted to receive it in the post.

The ceremony was opened by GVA Chief Executive Officer, Kay Hallsworth, who shared volunteers’ success stories throughout the evening.

Volunteer, Chelsea Garry, from the organisation Level Up Gosport, being presented her volunteer award by The Mayor of Gosport, Cllr. Jamie Hutchison.

Mayor of Gosport, Cllr. Jamie Hutchison, personally congratulated and handed out the certificates to all of the winners.

Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, there has been a two year wait for this celebratory evening, and it was a clear success. Many of the awards given out were for people’s efforts during the Covid crisis, making it all the more special to be back in the community with no restrictions.

Hampshire County Councillor, Lesley Meenaghan, who won an award for her role as a volunteer in the C-19 Crisis Response team, said: “It is no exaggeration to say there is in Gosport an army of volunteers who work tirelessly for others. I was both humbled and inspired by those volunteers, some of whom have given over twenty years to helping others. Moreover, by giving, we receive so much back. To help others is both an honour and a privilege.’