During their walk, they decided to stop off at the BMX park so that her daughter could watch the people doing tricks, but as Stacey was taking photographs of the sunset, she saw something unusual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soaring through the sky were four objects, one of which appeared to be ablaze, leaving a trail behind them.

The mysterious objects that fell from the sky and then vanished over Gosport on December 29

SEE ALSO: CEO of Luna Foundation reflects on 2022 and has high hopes for her mission next year

She said: ‘I was watching the BMX people in Browndown and I looked around and there were little things falling from the sky and I am utterly convinced they were not from an aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was taking pictures of the sunset and looked up and I thought ‘oh my god, what is that?’ and there were then four or five different objects and it was quite bizarre.

‘Even my daughter said it might be an asteroid, it is just so bizarre and then my husband pointed out that there was one on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After posting the photograph on our social media, some of the Portsmouth News readers had their own thoughts about what the mysterious objects could be. One reader had a theory that it was a ‘misplaced Russian missile’, whilst another believed it to be ‘burning debris’.

Advertisement Hide Ad