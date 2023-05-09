Jess Walton had a ‘great time’ after she attended the glittering event on Sunday to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation. The 45-year-old was put forward by charity Wessex Cancer to attend the Royal and star-studded event following her incredible fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

The mum-of-one went to the castle with her mum where they enjoyed a dazzling display of music from a range of artists while people watched the show on television. Around 20,000 people packed into the castle grounds for the unique occasion, with Jess still coming to terms with being part of the historic occasion.

Jess Walton at Windsor Castle

Jess said: ‘I was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Sadly, the cancer returned last July and is now incurable. I've received treatment again but am now getting used to living with active cancer.

‘It was an absolute pleasure to attend the concert and we had a great time. I was very excited to get the invite and took my mum as I really wanted to spend it with her. It was a very good atmosphere and we had a great view from the accessibility seats. We took some binoculars and could see the Royal family clearly.

‘Everyone was getting into the groove with an array of music genres and something for everyone. There were big names and lesser known names. It was mind blowing. Take That did the closing act and blew the roof off. There was the Commonwealth Choir with video footage of people from all over the world and actor James Nesbitt read a poem. There was an NHS choir I was blowing kisses to.’

Jess, who is currently unable to run her business Fresh Air Learning while having treatment, said there was also ballet, big-name DJs, insight on King Charles’ hidden talent for music playing instruments such as the trumpet and his artwork. ‘There was a real community feel,’ she said. ‘It was very special to be part of. I have not grasped the enormity of it yet.’

Jess’ friend Dee Bushrod, who runs Pixel Quilt and who sent a quilt for the Coronation, had contacted Wessex Cancer to suggest Jess attend the event.

