The workers were happily going about their business having cleaned 15 unit windows and roofs in Aerodrome Road on Saturday when the cherry picker they were using suddenly decided to stop working – leaving them stranded on a roof. But fortunately all ended well, with the cleaners able to see the funny side after being saved.

READ NOW: Rapist jailed for 12 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A call was made to firefighters at 12.20pm before crews from Gosport and Fareham helped the men down. ‘They were quite happy and were not stressed. They had done 15 units when the cherry picker stopped working,’ a firefighter said. ‘They had been cleaning roofs and windows.’

Firefighters attended

SEE ALSO: Woman in court over murder of her mum

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad