Gosport workers need rescuing by firefighters after cherry picker stops working when cleaning roofs

Two cleaners got stuck on a roof when a cherry picker stopped working in Gosport – before firefighters saved the day and rescued them.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:59 BST

The workers were happily going about their business having cleaned 15 unit windows and roofs in Aerodrome Road on Saturday when the cherry picker they were using suddenly decided to stop working – leaving them stranded on a roof. But fortunately all ended well, with the cleaners able to see the funny side after being saved.

A call was made to firefighters at 12.20pm before crews from Gosport and Fareham helped the men down. ‘They were quite happy and were not stressed. They had done 15 units when the cherry picker stopped working,’ a firefighter said. ‘They had been cleaning roofs and windows.’

Firefighters attendedFirefighters attended
