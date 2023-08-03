The construction has progressed significantly since the work commenced back in February and two pitches have now got grass on them.

Portsmouth City Council are working in partnership with the Football Foundation, Hampshire FA, and contractors on the football hub, to develop youth and adult football in the city.

Update from King George football pitches, Cosham, Portsmouth on 29th July 2023 Pictured: GV of King George Playing fields Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: “We’re pleased to receive this updated planning permission, as it’s important for us to provide an affordable football hub, without compromising on the artificial grass pitches.