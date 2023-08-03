Grass seen on two pitches at King George V Playing Fields as part of new football hub project
Planning permission for the new football hub at the King George V planning fields was granted last year and the changes will include a new pavilion with a café, as well as several artificial pitches.
The construction has progressed significantly since the work commenced back in February and two pitches have now got grass on them.
Portsmouth City Council are working in partnership with the Football Foundation, Hampshire FA, and contractors on the football hub, to develop youth and adult football in the city.
SEE ALSO: Residents celebrated Abbeyfield Fareham Society's 60th anniversary with afternoon tea party
Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: “We’re pleased to receive this updated planning permission, as it’s important for us to provide an affordable football hub, without compromising on the artificial grass pitches.
“This is a much-needed development for the north of the city and will enable more children and adults to participate in football.”