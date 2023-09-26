Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 60 year old from Lee-on-the-Solent is one of the contestants in this year’s Channel 4 show and is hopeful he has the recipe for success.

He lives with his partner Sue and their their poodle, Maisie, just a few steps from the sea.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Barron will be cooking up a storm in the Bake Off tent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time the area has been represented in the Bake Off tent. Previous local contestants include Enwezor Nzegwu who lives in Southsea and Dave Friday from Waterlooville.