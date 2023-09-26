Great British Bake Off 2023: Hampshire contestant Keith Barron will be on our screens tonight - how to watch
The 60 year old from Lee-on-the-Solent is one of the contestants in this year’s Channel 4 show and is hopeful he has the recipe for success.
He lives with his partner Sue and their their poodle, Maisie, just a few steps from the sea.
It is not the first time the area has been represented in the Bake Off tent. Previous local contestants include Enwezor Nzegwu who lives in Southsea and Dave Friday from Waterlooville.
The Great British Bake Off will start at 8pm on Tuesday, September 26. It will be shown on Channel 4. The show will also be available online on Channel 4's catch-up service, All 4.