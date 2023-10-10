Thousands of runners will flock to Southsea this weekend as one of the South’s biggest running events returns to Portsmouth.

The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.

The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year and this year will be no different.

There will also be the 5km run on Saturday 14, October as well as the children’s races, which will also take place on the same day as the 5km.

Last year saw runners taking part in aid of various charity causes and in a variety of wonderful costumes. Here are a7 pictures from last year’s event.

Can you still enter the Great South Run?

Entry for the race is still open and you can book a ticket here – although tickets close “soon” according to the event’s website. A standard ticket for the main 10-mile challenge costs £46. Entry to the mini and junior races has already closed.

