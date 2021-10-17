Pictured is: Rei Noorduijn from Portchester who ran the 10-mile course in support of Portsmouth-based charity, Motiv8 Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

Rei Noorduijn from Portchester ran the 10-mile course in support of Portsmouth-based charity, Motiv8, which offers life-changing chances to young people through training and work experience.

The charity also aims to provide a safe space for families and children to overcome both personal and professional challenges, and a challenge is exactly what Rei undertook when running ten miles in the striking ensemble.

Rei, 37, said he wanted to do his bit to help the good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the race, he added: ‘This is the first time I’ve run in the wig, I underestimated how much you can sweat for your hairline.’

Proud of his achievement, Rei knew exactly what he had planned following his triumph of completing the race.