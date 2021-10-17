Great South Run 2021: Portchester fundraiser raises a smile on youth charity's face by completing run in a clown wig
AN AVID fundraiser helped to put a smile on a youth charity’s face as he took on the Great South Run in a curly clown wig.
Rei Noorduijn from Portchester ran the 10-mile course in support of Portsmouth-based charity, Motiv8, which offers life-changing chances to young people through training and work experience.
The charity also aims to provide a safe space for families and children to overcome both personal and professional challenges, and a challenge is exactly what Rei undertook when running ten miles in the striking ensemble.
Rei, 37, said he wanted to do his bit to help the good cause.
Speaking of the race, he added: ‘This is the first time I’ve run in the wig, I underestimated how much you can sweat for your hairline.’
Proud of his achievement, Rei knew exactly what he had planned following his triumph of completing the race.
‘I’m just going to wait for my mate to finish, then I'm off to get a burger and maybe even a beer’, he said.