Great South Run 2023: 44 pictures of runners taking part in 5k runs
The sun was out amid chillier conditions as runners – some donned in fancy dress – took to the streets to race for good causes.
The top three males for the race were Jon Pepin, of Southampton AC, in first place with a time of 15 minutes 44 seconds. Onjoro Sumba, of Havant AC, came in second with a time of 15 minutes 54 seconds. Will Newnham, of Ryde Harriers, came third with a time of 16 minutes and two seconds.
For the top three women, Annie Mann, of Winchester & District Athletic Club, came first with a time of 17 minutes and 18 seconds.
Eve Bailey, of Winchester & District Athletic Club, came second with a time of 19 minutes and five seconds. Mia Billins, of Havant AC, came third with a time of 19 minutes 33 seconds.