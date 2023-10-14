News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run 2023: 44 pictures of runners taking part in 5k runs

Runners descended on Southsea this morning to take part in the Great South Run’s 5k events.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST

The sun was out amid chillier conditions as runners – some donned in fancy dress – took to the streets to race for good causes.

The top three males for the race were Jon Pepin, of Southampton AC, in first place with a time of 15 minutes 44 seconds. Onjoro Sumba, of Havant AC, came in second with a time of 15 minutes 54 seconds. Will Newnham, of Ryde Harriers, came third with a time of 16 minutes and two seconds.

For the top three women, Annie Mann, of Winchester & District Athletic Club, came first with a time of 17 minutes and 18 seconds.

Eve Bailey, of Winchester & District Athletic Club, came second with a time of 19 minutes and five seconds. Mia Billins, of Havant AC, came third with a time of 19 minutes 33 seconds.

First woman, Annie Mann. 5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday

1. 5K Great South Run events 2023

First woman, Annie Mann. 5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday Photo: Chris Moorhouse

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday

2. 5K Great South Run events 2023

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday Photo: Chris Moorhouse

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday

3. 5K Great South Run 2023

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday Photo: Chris Moorhouse

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday

4. 5K Great South Run events 2023

5K. Great South Run events 2023, Saturday Photo: Chris Moorhouse

