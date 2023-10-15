News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run 2023: Runners taking part in Southsea race on Sunday - see winners

Runners have been part in the Great South Run today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST

Thousands of people have been taking part in the race throughout the day in sunny but chilly conditions.

Huge queues of people gathered at the park and ride with the main event starting at 10am.

The last of the wave of racers started at 11.17am.

The winner of the men’s race has now been confirmed as Zakariya Mahamed and the winner of the women’s race was Lilly Partridge.

Yesterday saw the 5k runs as runners raced for good causes – see more here.

Great South Run 2023

1. Great South Run

Great South Run 2023 Photo: x

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Winner of the men's race, Zakariya Mahamed and winner of the women's race, Lilly Partridge Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Great South Run 2023

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Winner of the men's race, Zakariya Mahamed and winner of the women's race, Lilly Partridge Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Great South Run 2023

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Winner of the women's race, Lilly Partridge Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Great South Run 2023

Great South Run 2023 at Southsea, Portsmouth on Sunday 15th October 2023 Pictured: Winner of the women's race, Lilly Partridge Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

