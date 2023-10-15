Great South Run 2023: Runners taking part in Southsea race on Sunday - see winners
Runners have been part in the Great South Run today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
Thousands of people have been taking part in the race throughout the day in sunny but chilly conditions.
Huge queues of people gathered at the park and ride with the main event starting at 10am.
The last of the wave of racers started at 11.17am.
The winner of the men’s race has now been confirmed as Zakariya Mahamed and the winner of the women’s race was Lilly Partridge.
Yesterday saw the 5k runs as runners raced for good causes – see more here.
