Great South Run: Brothers dress as Batman and Robin in honour of their late dad
TWO brothers put an end to years of racing rivalry to unite in memory of their late father.
Avid runners and Great South Run regulars, brothers David and Tim Morris, have completed the race 15 times in the past, but this time the pair were dressed head to toe in fancy dress, wearing classic Batman and Robin outfits.
Following the death of their father last year, the brothers decided to join together in their 10-mile undertaking, wearing the costumes to give an added level of entertainment for onlookers.
David, 54, said: ‘We used to be competitive and run against each other, mum and dad would both pick a side and someone would win. But since our dad passed away we decided we would band together.’
The well-dressed pair finished in an hour and 25 minutes, which they added was not their personal best, which is one hour and 12 minutes.
Tim, 57, who had travelled all the way from Wales to complete the race alongside his brother said: ‘It was quite a bit hotter in these suits so we’re still happy.’