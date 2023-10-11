News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run: Four year old boy with Down Syndrome to take part in mini event to raise money for charity which supports his family

A little boy with Down Syndrome is to take on the Mini Great South Run for a charity that supports his family.
By Hollie Busby
Published 11th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
Four-year-old Dexter Hoyle from Havant, will attempt the assisted 1.2km event with his walking frame on Saturday (October 14) along with eight family members who will compete in Great South Run events for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA). The charity, honoured with a Queen’s award, has helped Dexter and his family since he was born with the condition.

Mum, Anjali and her husband Simon Hoyle knew from 17 weeks of pregnancy, that Dexter had Down Syndrome and came across the charity.

“From the get-go we've had support from the charity and they've really been invaluable”, said Anjali Hoyle, a Havant GP.

Dexter Hoyle, 4.
“They do early development groups with Dexter. They've got lots of social events. It feels amazing [to give back].

“As a family, we’ve had opportunities that we wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for Dexter - through the charity and through our work with Down Syndrome.”

Anjali, an avid fundraiser who was recognised with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services in 2021 for her work within the PDSA, said Dexter is ‘determined and stubborn’.

Anjali and Simon Hoyle with their friend Rosie at the event in 2022
Dexter competed in the mini-run last year assisted by a family entourage.

“[Last year] he did cross the finish line holding our hands and walking”, said Anjali.

“There were elements of extreme pride. Last year the start line was right next to the speakers. We were quite surprised that he tolerated the loud music really well.”

This year, he will take part with his eight-year-old cousin Thomas, while his older cousins Oliver, 13, and Henry, 11, will raise funds by running the junior 2.5k event.

Family photo with the twins Una and Monica Hoyle, 2
Dad, Simon, a warehouse administrator at FatFace, will tackle the 10-mile Great South Run for the first time with about 300 runners from the ‘Green Army’ - who are supporters of the PDSA.

Mum, Anjali, who also has two-year-old twin girls with Simon, will run the 5km event in fancy dress alongside Dexter’s grandmother, Birbala Chandra - who plans to walk it - and Dexter's uncle Aman. The family have raised more than £4,000 for the PDSA from various events including Simon’s Three Peaks Challenge on his staircase in 2021 and Anjali’s head shaving in October 2021. They hope to raise £800 for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association this year.

So far The Hoyles' have raised £150 through their fundraising page. Visit the fundraising page here to donate.

