A number of people have taken part in the Great South Run for Sophie's Legacy charity, and Olly Tobin, is one of the people sporting a yellow top in a bid to raise money for the local charity.

Olly said: ‘A close friend of mine does a lot of with the charity so I am doing this to start supporting the charity. I am doing the Brighton marathon next year so we are looking to raise some money for it through that as well.

Olly Tobin, 34, has taken part in the Great South Run to support Sophie's Legacy.

‘It was hard this year, I did not train as much as I usually do but it is a great cause to raise money for.’