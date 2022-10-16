Great South Run: Havant man completes the ten mile run for Sophie's Legacy
A HAVANT man has crossed the finish line of the Great South Run after running for Sophie’s Legacy.
A number of people have taken part in the Great South Run for Sophie's Legacy charity, and Olly Tobin, is one of the people sporting a yellow top in a bid to raise money for the local charity.
Olly said: ‘A close friend of mine does a lot of with the charity so I am doing this to start supporting the charity. I am doing the Brighton marathon next year so we are looking to raise some money for it through that as well.
‘It was hard this year, I did not train as much as I usually do but it is a great cause to raise money for.’
Olly finished the run is one hour and 23 minutes and he said ‘it is not my best, but it is not my worst, so I am happy with it.’