The Great South Run will see thousands of people travelling to Portsmouth as they embark on one of the South’s biggest running events of the year.

This year, there are a rally of superhumans who will be taking part in the run this weekend to raise money for local charitable causes, with some of which even dressing up in super hero costumes.

Amongst the flock of runners will be Simon Ware, 62, who has taken part in every single Great South Run since it began in 1990 and is excited to take part in his 32nd run.

Simon has been working with the Mary Rose Trust for 35 years and this year, he is raising money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his mum who passed away earlier this year.

He said: ‘There is a small group of people that have done every one but there are not many of us and it is nice to come back and be on the line for year 32.

‘I continue to train throughout the year and so far I have stayed at a pretty steady speed throughout, averaging about one hour three minutes and now I am averaging about one hour eighteen.’

Simon has set up a Just Giving page to raise money for the charity and so far, he has raised £165.

Another pair of runners taking part are Aina Sutka and Laura Collins, who both work at The Queens Hotel, and are running for Spark Community Space, which is run by Becki Simmons.

The charity, which was set up two years ago, has been a success as they welcome anyone who feels isolated or alone within society, into their space to help people connect and bond in times of need.

Aina said: ‘I have got a love for running, I always have. This is my release, whether its good energy, bad energy, just to get out there and run is the best feeling.

‘I am excited to do it this year because we are doing it for Sparks charity and is an incredible charity, and I am hoping to do it really well for them.’

Laura, has previously run marathons across the country, but this will be her first since moving back from Barcelona, where she lived for eight years.

Laura said: ‘I am excited to do it. It will be nice to be by the sea and I haven’t done one in the UK for many years, so I am excited to get back.’

Becki said: ‘This support is perfect timing and it is pretty incredible that the best hotel in Southsea have chosen our charity to support and are running the Great South Run to help us and the community.’

Mike O'Doherty

Running the marathon will also be Mike O’Doherty, who is raising money for Portsmouth Band of Brothers to help young men who are on the wrong path to crime or are vulnerable.

He said: ‘I am feeling pretty good, and I am looking forward to it now.

‘It is going well, I had my last big run last Thursday and I got to about nine miles so I am hoping I can make it around.’

