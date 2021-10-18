Runners set off from the White Wave Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

More than 16,000 people ran their hearts out during the weekend-long spectacle, helping to raise millions of pounds for good causes.

The action culminated in the welcome return of the world-renowned 10-mile race around the city yesterday morning.

It was the first time the event had been staged in the city since 2019, with last year’s showcase scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And organisers behind the sporting bonanza have been blown away by sell-out response to the day - and have vowed to return bigger and better for next year.

Colin Murphy, event director, was delighted at the turnout and said: ‘It is absolutely amazing to be back. It’s been a long time coming after the hiatus and people have really missed it.

‘There was a real celebratory atmosphere to things. We have come through a long tough summer and everyone was just desperate to take part.

‘We’re really looking forward to next year, which I’m sure will be bigger and better.’

Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan collapses after setting a new course record as she romped to her third consecutive victory at the contest in 50 minutes and 43 seconds. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

The city was transformed into a sea of colour as runners set off from the start point in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.

Thousands of people lined the streets to cheer on all those taking part in the course, which saw Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan set a new course record as she romped to her third consecutive victory at the contest in 50 minutes and 43 seconds.

As well as raising an estimated £3m for good causes nationwide, the showcase is also expected to drum up thousands of pounds for Portsmouth’s economy.

Councillor Ben Downling, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said the race’s return was a huge moment for the island.

Sarah Smith and Helen Taylor with friends from Leicester running for a local playgroup. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

‘It’s brilliant to have the Great South Run and other large events coming back to the seafront now,’ said the Lib Dem councillor.

‘The benefits to the city are absolutely enormous, including national TV coverage, thousands of people spending in the city and enormous amounts of money being raised for some incredibly worthy causes.

‘Portsmouth is a place which can host some absolutely world-class events and have been doing so for many years. We can’t wait to continue bringing people into the city both nationally and internationally as part of our on-going and growing events calendar.’

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, was also thrilled to see the spectacle return.

The Labour MP said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the Great South Run back up and running again in Portsmouth.

‘Where else in the world can you run a famous 10-mile event passing so many attractions and seeing so much history?

‘I know runners will have experienced something they are likely to never forget.’

Despite the jubilation at the return of the Great South Run, there was disappointment in the race not being shown live on TV, which was described as a blow by organisers.

Mr Murphy said the situation was due to a ‘clash of schedules’ and was optimistic Portsmouth’s event next year would make its return to the small screen.

He added: ‘It was a huge loss in some ways that it was not on TV. But we’re hopeful the cameras will return next year.’

Scott Chillemore, Arron Newton and Joseph who running for the Portsmouth-based charity Forgotten Veterans Charity. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-0)

