Great South Run: Southsea man runs to support the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association

PORTSMOUTH Down Syndrome Association receives a ‘sea of green’ support as people cross the finish line.

By Sophie Lewis
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Steve Bullock, 58, is just one of many people that have turned out this weekend to support the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association by taking part in the 10 mile run.

His wife was originally due to complete it but due to an injury at the last minute, Steve took her place and has raised £200 for the local charity.

He said: ‘We have got some good friends with Down Syndrome so we wanted to support the charity.

Steve Bullock, 58, completed the Great South Run for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

‘Down Syndrome kids are awesome and it is great to do something to help them.’

The Southsea man completed the run in one hour 13 minutes and said that there were some parts were he was struggling, but the support was ‘amazing’.

He said: ‘The support from the sea of green runners for the charity was just awesome. They seemed to just pop up when you needed them so that was brilliant.’

