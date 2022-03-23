Green ideas needed while preparations begin for Havant borough’s 2022 Big Green Week as organisers aim to show how we can help ‘make the planet a better place’
AS PART of this year’s Big Green Week, Havant Borough Council is set to hold events to showcase some of the actions we can all take to be more environmentally friendly.
The Big Green Week will be running from September 24 to October 2 this year.
It is part of the countrywide ‘Great Big Green Week’ and events will be happening all over Britain.
As a result, Havant Borough Council are keen to see lots of things happening around Havant.
They have a number of events planned, including displays, events at the Spring Arts Centre, a sustainable fashion show, walks, talks, and cycle rides.
But there is scope for much more and organisers are hoping that people will organise coffee mornings, zero waste picnics and children's games.
Organiser Sue James is the person who is planning all of these events.
She said: ‘We want to highlight all the actions someone can take to make the planet a better place; thinking about a better diet, for example, how we travel and how we can protect wildlife.
‘Last year, we had lots of nature-based events, and this year we are hoping to organise a sustainable fashion show, featuring upcycling and clothes made out of rubbish.’
Events in the past have included Park Community School’s litter pick in Leigh Park Gardens, and the school hosting an evening Repair Café.
There have also been guided walks for families along the River Wallington to learn about the wildlife at Berewood and yoga sessions, as well as sessions with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Trust, exploring the Newlands Meadow with an expert and seeing close-up the insects there.
There have also been positive environmental stories and poems from Pens of the Earth and T’Articulation, celebrating local and national environment initiatives.
Sue said: ‘But what we are really welcoming is for local groups to think about things that they can do themselves.
‘We want to involve as many people in the Havant Community as we can and really get people thinking about what a difference they can make.’
Visit the Havant Climate Alliance website at havantclimatealliance.com.