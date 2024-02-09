Trekkers. Pic: Go Fund Me

The daring group reached Tanzania in Africa last month to take part in a Kilimanjaro hike only to be told the bad news by organiser Jason Rawles, 49. He owns Aspire Adventures which organises local mountain trips as well as treks around the globe.

Mr Rawles had been contacted by Havant-based Hope4, an organisation that supports refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, for help to organise a trek up Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa. Trekkers had spent around £100,000 with the company to run the trip, believing everything from hotel bills to a trek doctor and local support teams had been paid for. Members also raised around £43,000 for the charity.

But when the group started to arrive in Africa they received an email from the account of Mr Rawles to say he "cannot make payment for what is needed for your Kilimanjaro trip" - with the group “left in the lurch”. Trekkers also found the hotel had not been paid for and neither had things like medicine supplies.

Chris Lomas, CEO of Hope4, talking on the flight to Tanzania, said: "This was to raise much needed funds for our charity. People were literally arriving at the hotel when we got this message".

Now Mr Rawles, following his deafening silence, has issued a statement to apologise to those impacted - and promised to make amends. He wrote: "On Friday January 19, Aspire Adventures & Expeds Limited was unable to make a payment for a trip that was running to Kilimanjaro. Some of the team had travelled and a main focus for this challenge was to raise money for charity.

"In the 72 hours lead up to this moment, as the Director, I tried every avenue possible to make this trip happen. Up until the very minute the team was communicated to I explored every option available and that failed. There was every intention to run this trip and run future trips, too.

"In reality, the business ran out of money. And while questions are asked about how and why, I am devastated, humiliated and ashamed. For the past decade I’ve looked to enable adventures for people and this failed. I am so, so sorry. I’m sorry to the charity and sorry to those who were let down in this group.

"This has never happened before and while we can look at failed payments and increased costs, the fact is a charity and people were let down. The stress and pressure of this moment, and the lead up led to a mental health breakdown. I had to remove myself for a few weeks to get the support needed to come back and make amends as best as I can. This is why you have not heard from me until now and for that again I am sorry.

"I know some discussions of mental health to this extent can trigger people. My communication to the team has already gone public so you may already be aware of what could have happened. Based on all of the above it became apparent the business had to cease operating and this means we will not be running future trips. Perhaps misguided in the fog of a breakdown, I hoped I may be able to come back and make them happen even if via trusted partners.

"However, it was decided to cease operating and this decision was made six days after the payment could not be made and the breakdown happened. I can’t even begin to imagine the anguish and worry this will have caused for those booked on trips.

"Within these past two weeks I’ve also been speaking with an insolvency practitioner and looking to sell all personal and business assets as part of reparation. This won’t be a quick process but it’s underway. I’ve also proactively liaised with North Wales Police to answer any questions they may have and fully support any investigation.

"I remain focused on getting the support needed and doing all that is possible to make amends. I am so deeply sorry."

A Go Fund Me was previously set up to fill the void and raise funds for the group left in limbo by Mr Rawles. It said: “When Lea Turner organised a charity fundraiser to Tanzania, she was excited to raise money for Hope4. Lea quickly gained the support of 22 people who also booked in full on a trip of a lifetime to change the lives of the poorest people in Moldova for the charity, led by Chris Lomas, who founded the charity to help Orphans and refugees.

“On Friday the team including Lea and Chris received an email from the event organiser informing them that nothing had been paid for over the past nine months by him, leaving the team who were in or travelling to Tanzania to climb Kilimanjaro in the lurch (to say the least).

“Since then, everyone in Tanzania has had to find $2000 USD (£1600) to pay for their hotels, and a new company to ensure they can climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Hope4 with the right equipment, medicine, emergency resources, guides, transport, food and everything else needed.”

The fundraiser added: “The team are 100 per cent going to do this in aid of Hope4, but due the additional costs, they have had to take a loan to cover their costs as everyone paid for this out of their own pockets, to try and do something good, and raise money.

“We are asking people to donate to help the team recoup the costs they have lost due to the company not paying for a single thing, and to relieve them of the stress when they come back down Kilimanjaro. Many of the team have used their last savings, holiday fund, and emergency savings to pay again.

“Please help us relieve our amazing volunteers' anguish, emotional stress and show that together people will help them achieve what they went to do….. raise money for Hope4. It’s not fair that people are now in debt to have tried to do something nice.”