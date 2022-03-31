Website ttgmedia.com and guests onboard the cruise liner have reported that a search and rescue operation was launched after a person went overboard early on Thursday morning.

The ship was heading south off the coast of Portugal at the time. Valiant Lady was heading north back to Portsmouth at the time.

A Virgin Voyages spokesperson told TTG: ‘In the early hours of the morning, we were informed of a man overboard incident involving a sailor [guest], which has resulted in a search and rescue mission. We’re deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with this sailor’s family and loved ones.

Virgin Voyages'Valiant Lady at Portsmouth's Cruise Terminal this month Picture: Alex Shute

‘We remain in constant communication with the search and rescue teams, and are working closely together to do everything that we can in this situation. Our investigation indicates this was an intentional act and that no foul play is suspected.’