The sessions, which will start on October 31, are designed to support children’s development as well as aiming to have an early intervention for children with sight loss in a bid to have a positive impact on their future.

The sessions will also provide parents with an opportunity to network and find out more information surrounding their child’s diagnosis.

visually impaired children in Portsmouth

Julie Fairey, Support Services Manager at Guide Dogs, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer My Time to Play to children in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

‘These sessions will help children with sight loss aged from birth to four years old, to develop a broad range of skills through play in a group setting, with each of the seven sessions based around a sensory story and including songs, movement, and related activities.’

The sessions will be held at Portsmouth Library and there will be five key development areas that will be focused on including concept development, sensory skills, fine and gross motor skills, self-help, and independence and communication skills.

There will be seven sessions in total, running every other week for two hours, with each session hosting a different theme, and two of the sessions will be held on Zoom.