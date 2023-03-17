Guinea pigs: Eight adorable guinea pigs that inspired the creation of a Hampshire business
Amanda Beamish left her full time job to pursue her business, Piggie Parcels, – here are eight adorable photos of the guinea pigs that inspired the business.
The businesswoman has owned guinea pigs for the last thirty years and she has formed a love for the animal so much so that she spent years researching the best natural foods to feed them.
She set up Piggie Parcels to provide specialised food for guinea pigs based on their needs.
Amanda found her inspiration from her own cute guinea pigs and she has even created a ‘guinea piggery’ which has lights, CCTV, heating and wifi to make her pets comfortable.
Here is eight photos of Amanda’s guinea pigs that inspired her business idea: