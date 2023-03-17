4 . Oscar

Oscar is 5 years old and was the result of unintentional breeding. Unfortunately a lot of guinea pigs are mis-sexed when sold which result in unplanned pregnancies. Oscar cme via a rescue and was very nervous, possibly due to mishandling when young and it took him a long time to trust humans again. He is now 5 years old and live happily with Napoleon and they are best friends and have a large enclosure where they can watch all the goings on. Photo: Oscar