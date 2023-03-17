News you can trust since 1877
Guinea pigs: Eight adorable guinea pigs that inspired the creation of a Hampshire business

Amanda Beamish left her full time job to pursue her business, Piggie Parcels, – here are eight adorable photos of the guinea pigs that inspired the business.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:52 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 23:52 GMT

The businesswoman has owned guinea pigs for the last thirty years and she has formed a love for the animal so much so that she spent years researching the best natural foods to feed them.

She set up Piggie Parcels to provide specialised food for guinea pigs based on their needs.

SEE ALSO: Popcorning Piggies Guinea Pig rescue in Gosport to host online competition for pets' best bum and other categories

Amanda found her inspiration from her own cute guinea pigs and she has even created a ‘guinea piggery’ which has lights, CCTV, heating and wifi to make her pets comfortable.

Here is eight photos of Amanda’s guinea pigs that inspired her business idea:

Amanda Beamish and her guinea pig, Sadie. Picture credit: Piggie Parcels

1. Untitled design - 1

Amanda Beamish and her guinea pig, Sadie. Picture credit: Piggie Parcels

Photo Sales
Wilbur was surrendered to a rescue as he was not getting on with another male guinea pig. After having Wilbur neutered he lived with a group of 9 lady piggies and had a fabulous life and loved being stroked on his head.

2. Wilbur

Wilbur was surrendered to a rescue as he was not getting on with another male guinea pig. After having Wilbur neutered he lived with a group of 9 lady piggies and had a fabulous life and loved being stroked on his head.

Photo Sales
Buttercup is 3 years old and Amanda was asked to take on Buttercup with 2 other piggies as the owner was struggling with the costs and the care involved in looking after a larger group of piggies. This Guinea pig loves her heat pad in winter and waits each night for me to warm it in the microwave for her.

3. Buttercup

Buttercup is 3 years old and Amanda was asked to take on Buttercup with 2 other piggies as the owner was struggling with the costs and the care involved in looking after a larger group of piggies. This Guinea pig loves her heat pad in winter and waits each night for me to warm it in the microwave for her.

Photo Sales
Oscar is 5 years old and was the result of unintentional breeding. Unfortunately a lot of guinea pigs are mis-sexed when sold which result in unplanned pregnancies. Oscar cme via a rescue and was very nervous, possibly due to mishandling when young and it took him a long time to trust humans again. He is now 5 years old and live happily with Napoleon and they are best friends and have a large enclosure where they can watch all the goings on.

4. Oscar

Oscar is 5 years old and was the result of unintentional breeding. Unfortunately a lot of guinea pigs are mis-sexed when sold which result in unplanned pregnancies. Oscar cme via a rescue and was very nervous, possibly due to mishandling when young and it took him a long time to trust humans again. He is now 5 years old and live happily with Napoleon and they are best friends and have a large enclosure where they can watch all the goings on.

Photo Sales
