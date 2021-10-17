Guinness World Record breaker and cancer survivor raises £20,000 for charity at Great South Run

Major Jacquie Barlow raised £20,000 for charity after completing the Great South Run. Photo: British Army.

Major Jacquie Barlow was one of about 16,000 people racing around Portsmouth during Sunday’s Great South Run spectacle.

The 46-year-old, of Dibden Purlieu near the New Forest, was running in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which backed her as she battled a vicious brain tumour more than a decade ago.

Major Barlow, who is part of the British Army’s 165 Port and Maritime Regiment – which has bases in Southampton and the Isle of Wight – smashed the course in an hour and 20 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘It was a lovely route, it’s one of the best. I really enjoyed it.’

The race is the latest achievement of the determined military officer, who last month completed the London Marathon and in March bagged a Guinness World Record after completing 80 consecutive half-marathons over 80 days – running a whopping 1,054 miles.

Her effort over the weekend managed to drum up a massive £20,000, which she will split between Macmillan and the Bedal Highschool Fund based in Yorkshire, which provides educational and recreational services for children and young people.