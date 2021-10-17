Guinness World Record breaker and cancer survivor raises £20,000 for charity at Great South Run
AN ARMY officer from Hampshire who overcame a brain tumour pushed herself to the limits to raise cash for the charity which helped her recovery.
Major Jacquie Barlow was one of about 16,000 people racing around Portsmouth during Sunday’s Great South Run spectacle.
The 46-year-old, of Dibden Purlieu near the New Forest, was running in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which backed her as she battled a vicious brain tumour more than a decade ago.
Major Barlow, who is part of the British Army’s 165 Port and Maritime Regiment – which has bases in Southampton and the Isle of Wight – smashed the course in an hour and 20 minutes.
She said: ‘It was a lovely route, it’s one of the best. I really enjoyed it.’
The race is the latest achievement of the determined military officer, who last month completed the London Marathon and in March bagged a Guinness World Record after completing 80 consecutive half-marathons over 80 days – running a whopping 1,054 miles.
Her effort over the weekend managed to drum up a massive £20,000, which she will split between Macmillan and the Bedal Highschool Fund based in Yorkshire, which provides educational and recreational services for children and young people.
Speaking of Portsmouth, she added: ‘It’s been a great day the conditions were fabulous and everyone is so happy.’