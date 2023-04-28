News you can trust since 1877
Gunwharf Quays welcomes a new art installation by Standing with Giants isnpired by the Ukraine conflict

A new art installation supporting Ukraine has come to Gunwharf Quays.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST

The shopping centre is hosting the touring Standing With Giants installation until May 3 and the installation, named ‘I want to live’, stands 13ft tall and depicts the silhouette of a soldier holding a baby whilst leading a refugee mother and child to safety.

Highlighting those suffering in Ukraine, ‘I want to live’ sends a powerful and sombre message to aggressors in a bid to show a meaningful message of solidarity to those in need.

The creator of the installation, Dan Barton, has also created the installation at Fort Nelson which is to remember the military personal and civillians who died in the Falklands War.

Standing with Giants has created an art installation for the Ukraine war and it is being exhibited at Gunwharf Quays.
SEE ALSO: Standing With Giants: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson

Whilst creating the artwork that is now at Fort Nelson, the conflict in Ukraine started and he said: ‘I heard the news that they are invading Ukraine so I was cutting these things out with tears running down my face.

‘It is devastating to be witnessing this happen, these people should be brothers and friends.’

A number of people from the community came out to see the launch of the new installation in Gunwharf Quays on Thursday.

The Standing With Giants art installation I Want To Live tribute to commemorate war victims in Ukraine is on display at Gunwharf Quays.

Aid group Portsmouth Helps Ukraine, has also announced its continued support to the people of Ukraine, with a trip planned in five weeks to deliver supplies to the devastated country.

If anyone sees the art installation and wants to help Portsmouth Helps Ukraine are accepting donations of medical supplies, sweet treats for the soldiers, wipes, nappies and summer clothing.

Donations should be taken to the Gunwharf Quays Management Suite before May 12 or donate to a fundraiser via the link.

