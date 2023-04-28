The shopping centre is hosting the touring Standing With Giants installation until May 3 and the installation, named ‘I want to live’, stands 13ft tall and depicts the silhouette of a soldier holding a baby whilst leading a refugee mother and child to safety.

Highlighting those suffering in Ukraine, ‘I want to live’ sends a powerful and sombre message to aggressors in a bid to show a meaningful message of solidarity to those in need.

The creator of the installation, Dan Barton, has also created the installation at Fort Nelson which is to remember the military personal and civillians who died in the Falklands War.

Whilst creating the artwork that is now at Fort Nelson, the conflict in Ukraine started and he said: ‘I heard the news that they are invading Ukraine so I was cutting these things out with tears running down my face.

‘It is devastating to be witnessing this happen, these people should be brothers and friends.’

A number of people from the community came out to see the launch of the new installation in Gunwharf Quays on Thursday.

Aid group Portsmouth Helps Ukraine, has also announced its continued support to the people of Ukraine, with a trip planned in five weeks to deliver supplies to the devastated country.

