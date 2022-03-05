Here’s where in and around Portsmouth is accepting donations, and what is wanted.

Penny Mordaunt MP and The News, 1000 Lakeside, Northarbour – military equipment

The News has joined forces with the Portsmouth North MP to gather unwanted or spare military equipment which can be used on the Ukrainian frontline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ihor Mazhayev, 54, photographed next to his destroyed house on March 5 in Markhalivka, Ukraine. Ihor lost his wife, 12 years old daughter and got a concussion as a result of a shelling. Regional police said six people died, including a child, and four were wounded in a Russian air strike on this village southwest of Kyiv. Picture: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

In particular, surplus ballistic helmets and vests are sought, alongside any medical and trauma supplies and ration packs.

The trade minister has set up a donation point at the Lakeside business park, in North Harbour – supported by The News – for supplies, which can be transported to Ukraine.

This list shows the tactical gear and other supplies that are most needed.

Call 023 9237 5377 for the MP's office or email [email protected], or call 023 9262 2118 for The News to arrange dropping off donations.

Jacob’s Well Care Centre, Gosport

The charity has collecting clothes and is sending a lorry out on Friday, but for the moment is not taking any more clothing.

It is however taking non-perishable foods, such as tins, pasta, rice, sugar and baby milk, as well as nappies, sanitary products, toiletries, paracetamol, Calpol, first aid kits, sleeping bags, new new underwear and socks for children and adults, strollers and baby slings, small toys, and new teddies

It is also after volunteers to help sorting goods.

It is at Toronto Place, Gosport, PO12 4UZ – 023 9258 3050.

Portsmouth Helps Ukraine

The group is collecting in Portsmouth and passing donations on to the Jacob’s Well Care Centre in Gosport.

It is accepting easy-open food tins, pasta, rice, sugar, baby milk, nappies, sanitary products, toiletries, paracetamol, Calpol, first aid kits, sleeping bags and new under wear and, adult and children’s socks.

It’s also after walkie-talkies, night vision binoculars, knee pads, bulletproof vests, hard helmets, thermal imaging cameras, tourniquets, dressings, backpacks and alcohol wipes.

Viola Langley, Maryna Kuzmenko and a team of 10 others have already sent aid to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London but will now be passing it on to the Gosport centre.

The group has a warehouse for storage but it is not open for drop-offs at the moment.

To donate call Viola on 07907 941939 or Maryna on 07834 554939.

Lalys Pharmacies, Portsmouth

All seven Lalys Pharmacies in Portsmouth are acting as drop-off points across the city are taking part – in London Road, Milton Road, Kingston Road, Fawcett Road, Fratton Way, Somers Road and Guildhall Walk. They are accepting cash donations and first aid supplies, items with an expiry date of more than six months, tinned food and winter clothing.

Mystic Coffee Lounge, 117 High Street, Cosham

Taking donations of nappies, Sudacrem, baby bottles, dummies, army clothes and shoes, wet wipes, painkillers, dry food, first aid kits, shower gel, shampoo, sanitary products and blankets.

Open Monday 12pm-2pm, Tuesday 10am-4pm, Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 11am-1pm.

Homebase, Newgate Lane

The store is accepting dog and cat food, but needs it by Wednesday, March 9.

The opening hours are 10am to 4pm on Sunday and 9am to 7pm in the week.

L&S Waste Management, Fareham

L&S has collected three lorry loads of aid which is due to go out on Sunday but says it cannot accept any more donations at the moment, although hopes to start again soon.

They are collecting these items at their head office at Laveys Lane, Fareham, PO15 6SD. Or email [email protected]

Soldier Shane Matthews

Retired soldier Shane Matthews has answered the call to arms from Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelensky, who issued an urgent plea for foreigner fighters over the weekend.

To donate to Shane’s fundraising appeal, to help pay for medical supplies and key equipment, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/operation-ukraine

National and international groups

The British Red Cross - Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Ukrainian Institute London

UNICEF