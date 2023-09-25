News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Halloween 2023: Here are 9 haunted places in Hampshire including Kings Theatre and Montagu Arms

With spooky season quickly approaching, there are a lot of places in Hampshire that are rumoured to be haunted.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

As the nights draw in earlier and Halloween approaches, a lot of people will be looking for something spooky to do.

Why not visit haunted places in Hampshire?

From the eeriness at The Kings Theatre after hours to the creepy atmosphere at The Groundlings Theatre, there are more places than you think that have given people the heebie-jeebies over the years.

Here are 9 places in Hampshire that are believed to be haunted:

Garden party at Wymering Manor, Wymering, Portsmouth, in the 1920's. Wymering Manor is definitely at the top of the list of the most haunted places in Hampshire.

1. Garden party at Wymering Manor, Wymering, Portsmouth, in the 1920's.

Garden party at Wymering Manor, Wymering, Portsmouth, in the 1920's. Wymering Manor is definitely at the top of the list of the most haunted places in Hampshire. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsea, has been reported to have an eerie atmosphere when the lights go off. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Groundlings Theatre

The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsea, has been reported to have an eerie atmosphere when the lights go off. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
This historic building in Winchester has been rumoured to have a spooky ambience.

3. Hampshire Chronicle

This historic building in Winchester has been rumoured to have a spooky ambience. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Kings Theatre is one to watch when it comes to unusual encounters. Numerous reports have indicated that there is something more than shows happening on the stage.

4. Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

The Kings Theatre is one to watch when it comes to unusual encounters. Numerous reports have indicated that there is something more than shows happening on the stage. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireKings Theatre