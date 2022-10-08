Shoppers are invited to join a Halloween crafts workshop from 11am to 3pm on October 29 where youngsters will get to make their own lanterns to take home with them.

Creepy characters will be on hand to take shoppers on a treat trail around the centre at half past every hour. Each child will be given a mini treat bag to collect their goodies in.

Halloween Jack o'lanterns

There will also be face painters turning visitors into ghoulish characters.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘Halloween is part of our annual events calendar. We are pleased to invite shoppers and the community to be able to take part in our free activities.

‘We are sure that everyone that attends will enjoy what we have planned and get to take home some wonderful crafts and treats this Halloween.”