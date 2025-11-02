Petersfield Halloween Bookshop

52 spectacularly spooky Halloween pictures shared by readers of The News

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 11:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 11:57 GMT

Spectacularly spooky Halloween costumes have been on display over this past week with our community taking part events, parties and - of course - some trick or treating.

We asked readers to share pictures of their spectacular costumes on our social media channels and, as always, you didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the spectacular pictures you sent us!

Thanks to Sherelle Rosam and Chris Williamson for these. Chris took his at a Halloween party at Oakland’s Care Home where both he and a resident wore matching outfits

1. YOUR Halloween pictures

Thanks to Sherelle Rosam and Chris Williamson for these. Chris took his at a Halloween party at Oakland’s Care Home where both he and a resident wore matching outfits | Contributed

Photo Sales
Thanks to Lucy Crawford for this one

2. YOUR Halloween pictures

Thanks to Lucy Crawford for this one | Contributed

Photo Sales
Thanks for to Elia Heravi Read for this picture

3. YOUR Halloween pictures

Thanks for to Elia Heravi Read for this picture | Contributed

Photo Sales
Thanks to Lauren Kempton and Georgia Cutter for these pictures

4. YOUR Halloween pictures

Thanks to Lauren Kempton and Georgia Cutter for these pictures | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Halloween
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice