Every year the vets of the club have a new captain who chooses a charity for the duration of their time as the head of the group. Money is raised throughout the year and a cheque is presented to the chosen charity – and for the last year Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance was the charity of choice.

Alan Chapman, who has been the captain for the past year, said: ‘I was the events captain for the year and the captain always has a charity and I chose the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance because I didn’t realise until about three years ago that it was a charity, I thought the air ambulance was part of the NHS but it is not financed by them and I thought it was a worthy cause.’

Southwick Park Golf Club, Southwick are presenting a £1540 cheque to Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance Pictured: Alan Chapman of Southwick Park Golf Club presenting the cheque to Natalie Russell of Hampshre and IOW Air Ambulance on Wednesday 25th January 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

He added: ‘It was quite good because it has become more and more difficult to raise money for charities over the years but I am very pleased. Everyone was very generous particularly when it came to donating prizes and also I got a few sponsors for one of the major competitions so I was very pleased.

‘I have been at the club since 1978 so I have been there for 40-odd years and it has got a good atmosphere and it is well supported there and the vets are very supportive of the charities.’

Natalie Russell, from the Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance, was presented the cheque and Alan said that she was extremely pleased with the amount of money that had been raised.