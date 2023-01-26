Emsworth in Bloom has been saved after JJ's and Johnny's Tap Room raised cash with a knees-up
‘Nobody has supported us like this before’: An old fashioned knees up has been held in a bid to keep Emsworth blooming.
Emsworth in Bloom is a community project that was established in 2015 by Sheila Morris after she found that most of the planters in the area were full of weeds instead of flowers – and she was determined to change this.
Fast-forward eight years, and Sheila, who is 85, has a team of volunteers who dedicate their time to making Emsworth a beautiful place by working on various projects all year round.
The project, which is funded by the support of local people and businesses, had hit a wall when it came to finances, and they were at the point where the end of the group was looking more likely.
After hearing about this problem, John Miller, who owns JJ's and Johnny's Tap Room, Emsworth, decided to do something to help and on January 23, he put on an old fashioned knees up to raise money for the project.
They had 120 people turn out for the event and the bar was kitted out with flags, disco balls, glitter, all of which was rounded off by a singer who performed the classics.
Sheila said: ‘It was a fantastic evening. It shows how well supported it was and we sang and danced. It was just a brilliant evening.
The 85-year-old said that they have had constant support from the Emsworth Residents Association, who have annually donated £500, but the money raised by the bar will keep them going for a while.
She said: ‘If we couldn’t raise any money we would have to close the project because I didn’t wantto go on losing sleep at night about how we would pay for it.’
Each planter bed costs £500 to organise due to the cost of soil, plants, flowers and any equipment needed.
Jo Sweet, John Miller’s PA, said: ‘All of the staff came in and we all ran around and contacted some prizes and we got things that were auctioned.
‘It was such a nice evening, we had such a lovely night as a whole.’