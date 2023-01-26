Fast-forward eight years, and Sheila, who is 85, has a team of volunteers who dedicate their time to making Emsworth a beautiful place by working on various projects all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ's and Johnny's Tap Room held an old fashioned knees up to raise money to keep Emsworth in Blooming. Pictured: Lauren Stanley

After hearing about this problem, John Miller, who owns JJ's and Johnny's Tap Room, Emsworth, decided to do something to help and on January 23, he put on an old fashioned knees up to raise money for the project.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth street artist My Dog Sighs creates new mural in Portsmouth to reflect homelessness

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had 120 people turn out for the event and the bar was kitted out with flags, disco balls, glitter, all of which was rounded off by a singer who performed the classics.

Sheila said: ‘It was a fantastic evening. It shows how well supported it was and we sang and danced. It was just a brilliant evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ's and Johnny's Tap Room held an old fashioned knees up to raise money to keep Emsworth in Blooming. Pictured: Sheila Morris and owner of JJ's, John

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 85-year-old said that they have had constant support from the Emsworth Residents Association, who have annually donated £500, but the money raised by the bar will keep them going for a while.

She said: ‘If we couldn’t raise any money we would have to close the project because I didn’t wantto go on losing sleep at night about how we would pay for it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each planter bed costs £500 to organise due to the cost of soil, plants, flowers and any equipment needed.

Jo Sweet, John Miller’s PA, said: ‘All of the staff came in and we all ran around and contacted some prizes and we got things that were auctioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad