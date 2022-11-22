In order to honour his memory acting Chief Constable, Ben Snuggs, took part in this year's Police Unity Tour which sees officers cycle from their home force to the Care of Police Survivors Annual Service of Remembrance, which is held at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire, with each cyclist riding in the name of a fallen officer.

This year Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Thames Valley Police managed to raise £20,000 to help the charity continue to support surviving families of those in the police force that have died.

A/CC Ben Snuggs, Sue Whitcombe and her daughter Kim A/CC Ben Snuggs, Sue Whitcombe and her daughter Kim

On November 11, PC Whitcombe's widow Sue and his daughter Kim came to the force's training headquarters in Netley to receive the bracelet.

Sue said: ‘When Jeff died his daughter was only five months old and the police looked after us very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was very nice that they bothered to track me down and that Ben wanted to make sure the bracelet got passed on to the appropriate family.