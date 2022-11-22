Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary give family a bracelet for their fallen loved one
THE family of a fallen police officer has been presented with a bracelet in his honour.
PC Jeffrey Whitcombe died on duty back in February 1987 due to a medical episode, and his family have been presented with a bracelet in his honour which was worn duringa charity bike challenge.
In order to honour his memory acting Chief Constable, Ben Snuggs, took part in this year's Police Unity Tour which sees officers cycle from their home force to the Care of Police Survivors Annual Service of Remembrance, which is held at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire, with each cyclist riding in the name of a fallen officer.
This year Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Thames Valley Police managed to raise £20,000 to help the charity continue to support surviving families of those in the police force that have died.
Each rider is given a blue band engraved with the name of the officer they are riding for and they decided to keep it and present it to his family.
On November 11, PC Whitcombe's widow Sue and his daughter Kim came to the force's training headquarters in Netley to receive the bracelet.
Sue said: ‘When Jeff died his daughter was only five months old and the police looked after us very well.
‘It was very nice that they bothered to track me down and that Ben wanted to make sure the bracelet got passed on to the appropriate family.
‘To know that somebody consciously picked him out and rode in his memory was very nice and very touching. I have to thank him for doing that.’