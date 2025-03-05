Hampshire winners have scooped £1,335,000 in the latest Premium Bonds draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

130 lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooped up the high value prizes - with one lucky person scooping up a big win of £100,000. As well as the six-figure prize, four people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 12 people won £25,000, and 34 people won £10,000.

Of the 130 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £38,977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the national level, there were 1,405 winners of high value prizes for the month of March. In total £43,285,000 was won between 3,057 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 83 people winning £100,000, a further 164 winners scooping up £50,000, 331 securing £25,000, and 825 welcoming £10,000.

Premium Bonds

Corey Sims, a spokesperson for CSDB.gg said: “Premium Bonds offer investors a government-backed way to make money without running the risk of losing the money they initially invested. Monthly draws mean there are multiple chances of winning big throughout the year and could allow people to win up to a life-changing £31 million jackpot.

“Moreover, it's particularly beneficial for those with a significant amount of savings, given that all winnings are completely tax-free.”

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away. To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.