The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force was out in numbers across the weekend as they paid tribute to men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during British conflicts – but some of the members were chosen to to take part in a particularly special opportunity.

As well as a number of cadets being present in Portsmouth, a selection of adults within the army cadet were chosen to represent the organisation nationally and make the journey to parade at the Royal Albert Hall for the festival of remembrance on Saturday night along with a march past the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday morning.

Alongside a number of sailors, soldiers, marines and airman all came together, smartly dressed in their No 2 uniforms.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force in Portsmouth for Remembrance day

The Army Cadet Force is a youth organisation sponsored by the Ministry of Defence which is open to youngsters aged between 12 and 18, and it takes part in activities including adventure training, fieldcraft, shooting, sport, first aid and drill.